New Delhi: Hours after Congress took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his visit to Europe, BJP leader Tajinder Pal Bagga shared a video of Rahul Gandhi partying abroad. The undated video shows Rahul Gandhi accompanied by a friend at a dimly lit nightclub, with people dancing to the loud music in the background believed to be in Kathmandu. The clip soon went viral on social media.

According to various media reports, the video was shot at a popular nightclub in Kathmandu. Rahul Gandhi was in the Nepal capital on Monday to attend the wedding of his journalist friend Sumnima Udas at the Marriot Hotel.

How Twitter Users Reacted on Rahul Gandhi’s Video From Nepal Nightclub

“I’m not a RAGA or congress follower, but what’s wrong in doing this. Everyone carries a personal life outside the professional space. Aase to har kisi ko dar k chalna hoga ki koi video na bana le,” a twitter user said.

BJP IT Convener Amit Malviya said on Twitter, “Rahul Gandhi was at a nightclub when Mumbai was under siege. He is at a nightclub at a time when his party is exploding. He is consistent. Interestingly, soon after the Congress refused to outsource their presidency, hit jobs have begun on their Prime Ministerial candidate. (sic)”

Rahul Gandhi was at a nightclub when Mumbai was under seize. He is at a nightclub at a time when his party is exploding. He is consistent. Interestingly, soon after the Congress refused to outsource their presidency, hit jobs have begun on their Prime Ministerial candidate… pic.twitter.com/dW9t07YkzC — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) May 3, 2022

Union law minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted, “Vacation, Party, Holiday, Pleasure Trip, Private Foreign Visit etc are nothing new to the nation now…”