New Delhi: Ahmedabad Metropolitan Court on Friday granted bail to former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, in connection with criminal defamation suit filed against him by Ahmedabad District Cooperative Bank and its chairman Ajay Patel.

Earlier in the day, before the court proceedings, Gandhi had made a veiled attack on BJP and RSS saying he was happy that they (BJP and RSS) gave him a platform to take his ideological battle to the public.

“I’m in Ahmedabad today to appear in another case filed against me by my political opponents in the RSS/BJP. I thank them for providing me these platforms and opportunities to take my ideological battle against them to the public,” Gandhi had tweeted.

About the Defamation Case

The defamation suit was filed last year after Gandhi and Surjewala claimed that the Ahmedabad District Cooperative (ADC) Bank was involved in a ‘scam’ to swap Rs 745.59 crore in swapped notes with valid currency within five days of demonetisation announcement on November 8, 2016.

Union home minister Amit Shah is one of the directors of the ADC Bank. The court issued summonses to the two leaders on April 9 after finding prima facie evidence against them.The complainants said that the Congress leaders leveled ‘false and defamatory allegations’ against the bank. The court had conducted an inquiry under section 202 of the Code of Criminal Procedure before summoning Gandhi and Surjewala.

20 Cases against Gandhi

At least 20 cases has been filed against the former Congress President from Wayanad. Last week, Gandhi had appeared before a Mumbai court and Patna court in separate defamation cases filed against him.

On July 6, Gandhi was granted bail in a defamation case filed against him by Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi. The senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader had filed the case before the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s (CJM) court in Patna in April, taking exception to a snide remark made by Gandhi at an election rally in Karnataka’s Kolar district that all thieves had the surname Modi — referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, bank-fraud accused Nirav Modi and former Indian Premier League (IPL) commissioner Lalit Modi.

Earlier this month, while hearing the defamation case against Gandhi for alleging that the RSS-BJP ideology was behind the murder of activist-journalist Gauri Lankesh, a Mumbai court released the leader on a surety of Rs 15,000.

“I didn’t say anything in court, I had to appear. It’s a fight of ideology, I’m standing with the poor & farmers. Aakraman ho raha hai, mazaa aa raha hai’. I’ll fight 10 times harder than I did in the last five years,” Rahul had said, after appearing in the court.