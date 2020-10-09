New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan lambasted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for holding a protest rally in Punjab against the Centre’s farm Bills. Notably, Gandhi is holding a series of tractor rallies named ”Kheti Bachao Yatra” across the Congress-ruled northern state to protest against the three farm laws being seen as major reforms in the agriculture sector. Also Read - Rahul Attacks Modi Over Suggestion on Wind Turbines; BJP Leaders Hit Back, Suggest Scientific Reading to Gandhi

"Rahul Gandhi is roaming around in the tractor, sitting on a sofa. He doesn't know a thing about farming. Rahul is not even aware whether onions are grown inside the soil or outside", said Chouhan.

He also accused him of cheating farmers in Madhya Pradesh on pretext of loan waivers. "He made the entire state a center of corruption and middlemen. Farmers were cheated on pretext of loan waivers and Rs 6000 crores were not fully paid to them by the previous CM. He stopped all my previous schemes also", claimed the Chief Minister.

Earlier, Union Minister Smriti Irani had ridiculed the Congress leader as a “VIP kisan” after photographs showed him sitting on a cushioned seat on a tractor during his protest rally.”He is someone who uses a sofa to sit on a tractor. A VIP kisan like him can never support a system which is meant to free small and marginal farmers from the clutches of middlemen,” said Irani, who had defeated Gandhi in Amethi in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

President Ram Nath Kovind has given his assent to the Farmers” Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill; Farmers” (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill; and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, which were passed by Parliament last month.

The Modi government claims these laws will boost growth in the agriculture sector, but critics say the reforms would lead to the exploitation of farmers by big private companies.