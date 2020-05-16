New Delhi: In an unexpected gesture, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday interacted with a group of migrant labourers near the Sukhdev Vihar flyover in the national capital. He chatted with them about their problems amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown. Dressed in black pants and a white kurta, Gandhi was seen sitting on the footpath and asking migrant labourers about their ordeal. Also Read - Flight Time Will Become Shorter Within Two Months: Nirmala Sitharaman Explains How

After the meet, the Congress claimed that the police detained the labourers later in preventive custody saying they have "direction from top to do so". There was no immediate reaction from the police to the Congress party's claim.

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi said the Centre should stop acting like a "money lender" for its children by giving them credit instead of cash, and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reconsider the COVID-19 economic stimulus package.

Interacting with journalists of regional media via video conferencing, he said he was trying to put pressure on the government for generating demand by putting money into the accounts of the poor and vulnerable sections of society.

Gandhi said a ‘storm’ was brewing on the economic front that will cause damage and hurt many. “The storm has not come yet, it is coming and will cause big economic damage and hurt many,” he said.

The Congress leader asserted that if demand is not generated, the country will suffer a bigger loss economically than from the novel coronavirus.

(With agency inputs)