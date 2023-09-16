Home

Who Is Rahul Navin? Newly Appointed In-Charge Director of Enforcement Directorate

IRS Officer Rahul Navin has been appointed the new In-Charge Director of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after the completion of the extensions of the incumbent Sanjay Kumar Mishra. Know more about Rahul Navin..

Rahul Navin, In-Charge Director of ED

New Delhi: An officer of the Indian Revenue Services (IRS), Rahul Navin has been officially appointed as the In-Charge Director of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday after the the completion of the extensions of the former ED Director, Sanjay Mishra. Rahul Navin had been working as the Special Director of the Enforcement Directorate and will now work in the capacity of the In-Charge Director of the agency until further orders. Rahul Navin is an IRS Officer of the 1993-batch and with his appointment, he has become the senior most officer within this agency; he has also formerly served as the Chief Vigilance Officer of the ED Headquarters. Know more about Rahul Navin and the official order issued regarding his appointment..

Rahul Navin Appointed In-Charge Director of Enforcement Directorate (ED)

As mentioned earlier, Rahul Navin has been appointed as the In-Charge Director of Enforcement Directorate till further orders; the IRS officer has replaced Sanjay Mishra who had been serving as the ED Chief before him. It is stated in the official order, “The President is pleased to order the cessation of tenure of Sanjay Kumar Mishra as the Director of Enforcement Directorate on September 15, and placing Rahul Navin, Special Director, Enforcement Directorate, as the in-charge Director, Enforcement Directorate till the appointment of a regular director or until further orders, whichever is earlier.”

Rahul Navin Replaces Sanjay Mishra

Notably, Navin is replacing Sanjay Mishra, whose tenure has been extended three times. Earlier this year, the Supreme Court had put a stay on the order of the Central Government granting Sanjay Mishra a third extension; the Apex Court had called the Centre’s order ‘illegal’. Later in July, the Supreme Court had granted the extension it had earlier denied, considering ‘national interest’; this extension was given till September 15 and the court had clarified that it will now not entertain any application regarding extension of the ED chief. Centre had filed an application in the top court to extend the tenure of the then-ED Chief, Sanjay Mishra till October 15, 2023 in view of the ongoing Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Review.

Sanjay Mishra was first appointed as the Interim Director of the Enforcement Directorate in October 2018, for three months and in November 2018 itself, he was made the full-time chief for a fixed tenure of two years. When Mishra’s term was ending in 2020, the Centre extended it quietly with retrospective effect and made it a three-year tenue against the two years given initially. This was challenged before the Supreme Court who in 2021 said that the term should not be extended, prompting the Centre to bring an ordinance for extension.

