New Delhi: As Rahul Gandhi remained firm on his decision to step down as Congress president, a party worker attempted suicide by trying to hang himself outside Congress headquarters on Tuesday. “Rahul Gandhi should take back his resignation else I will hang myself,” said the worker, who was rescued by policemen and locals.

Earlier in the day, scores of Congress activists staged a protest at the party headquarters asking Gandhi to not give up the presidency of the grand old party. The protesters included many who have resigned from their party posts in a show of solidarity with Gandhi.

Joining the protest were Delhi party leaders Rajesh Lilothia, Shobha Oza and Jagdish Tytler. Speaking to a news agency, Lilothia said,”We demand that Rahulji should continue as party chief. Responsibility for the party’s defeat in the Lok Sabha elections lay with all party leaders and Gandhi alone could not be blamed.

This comes a day after Chief Ministers of five Congress-ruled states met Gandhi and requested him to continue as the party President. However, Gandhi remained adamant on his decision. “I have made my decision clear. You all know it,” Gandhi told reporters yesterday.

The Congress president has offered to step down from his post after the party’s humiliating defeat in the recently-concluded Lok Sabha polls.

The party had suffered a drubbing even in the Hindi heartland states where only last year it had ousted the BJP from power in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Besides Gandhi himself was defeated in Amethi in Uttar Pradesh although he got elected from Wayanad in Kerala.