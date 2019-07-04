New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi is likely to appear before a local court in Mumbai in connection with a defamation case filed against him by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker for allegedly linking the organisation with the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh.

The hearing is scheduled for 10 AM today at Mazgaon Metropolitan Magistrate court.

RSS lawyer and worker Dhrutiman Joshi told ANI on Tuesday, “Rahul Gandhi will appear before Mazgaon Court tomorrow in connection with a criminal defamation case that was filed against him in 2017 by me, for saying that journalist Gauri Lankesh was killed because she spoke against RSS.”

Joshi added, “Summons were also issued in February. Since he was busy with elections then he was given exemption by court. I had also filed a complaint against CPM leader Sitaram Yechury for similar statement and he will also be summoned tomorrow.”

Dhrutiman Joshi, a lawyer&RSS worker: Rahul Gandhi will appear before Mazgaon Court tomorrow in connection with a criminal defamation case that was filed against him in 2017 by me, for saying that journalist Gauri Lankesh was killed because she spoke against RSS. (July 3) pic.twitter.com/wrfOiJestA — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2019

In February, earlier this year, Dhrutiman Joshi had filed a defamation case against Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Sitaram Yechury and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) for defaming the RSS following the death of Gauri Lankesh.

Later, the Mazgaon court had issued summons to Gandhi and Yechury for questioning in connection with the case. The court, had, however, dismissed the complaint against Sonia Gandhi and the CPI(M).

Lankesh, a senior journalist was murdered at her residence in Bengaluru on September 5, 2017.

In the complainant, Dhrutiman Joshi stated that Rahul Gandhi, within 24-hours of the murder of the journalist, criticised the RSS and alleged that “anybody who speaks against the ideology of the BJP, against the ideology of the RSS is pressured, beaten, attacked and even killed.”

This is the second defamation petition against Rahul Gandhi in Maharashtra.

(With agency inputs)