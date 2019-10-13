New Delhi: While addressing an election rally in Yavatmal, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday took a dig at the Congress and said Rahul Gandhi’s involvement in Maharashtra Assembly elections means the BJP is going to win the election 100%. He also went on to say that defeat is certain for the party which Rahul will support.

“Rahul Gandhi’s involvement in Maharashtra Assembly elections means BJP is going to win the election 100%. Defeat is certain for the party that Rahul Gandhi will support, Rahul’s presence has confirmed the defeat of Congress and NCP,” Adityanath said in Yavatmal, Maharashtra.

Earlier in the day, while addressing an election rally in Mumbai, Rahul Gandhi took a dig at the BJP over Rafle deal and said there is a theft in the deal of Rafale fighter jet.

“The whole country knows there was theft in Rafale deal. People from the Defence Ministry wrote clearly that the PM is interfering in the deal. That is why there is guilt. The name Rafale hurts. That is why Rajnath Singh ji went to France to collect Rafale,” he said.

His statement came after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh went to Paris last week for the official handing over ceremony of the first Rafale jet.

In another rally in Latur, Rahul also slammed PM Modi for hi smeeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and asked if the PM raised the issue of Doklam with his Chinese counterpart.

“He was sitting with the Chinese President yesterday. Both are sitting together on a table. Has Modi asked him about Doklam? Their Army came into India. Nobody asked this question. ‘Make in India’ is finished. Chinese companies are in India,” Rahul said.

Taking further jibe at the BJP, Rahul said that sending a rocket to the moon will not feed the youths of the country.

“Crores of youths in the country are unemployed. When the election comes, they don’t talk about it. Youths are saying that they don’t have any future. On the other side, he (Modi) will say look towards the moon. India has sent a rocket. It is good,” he said.