New Delhi: Search and rescue operation continued at the spot where a building collapsed in Kajalpura area of Raigad district last evening. Speaking to ANI, Raigad District Collector Nidhi Chaudhari said that two deaths reported so far, while 18 people are still feared trapped under the debris.

The Tarek Garden building collapsed at Kajalpura in Mahad tehsil around 7 pm yesterday. There were around 40 flats in the building, officials said, adding those rescued were shifted to a local hospital at Mahad, which is around 170 km from Mumbai.

Meanwhile, teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are at the spot for rescue operations. Canine squads were also deployed at the scene of the collapse.