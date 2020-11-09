New Delhi: Hours after the Bombay High Cout rejected the interim bail plea of Republic TV Managing Editor and Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Alibaug permitted the Maharashtra Police’s Crime Branch to interrogate him daily for three hours, officials said here on Monday. Also Read - Bombay HC Refuses Interim Bail to Arnab Goswami, He files Plea in Alibaug Sessions Court

The orders came in an application of November 5 by the Crime Branch of Raigad police seeking permission to question Goswami at Taloja Central Jail where he is currently lodged in judicial custody till November 18.

In its application, the police had pointed out that since the Magistrate's court had remanded Goswami to judicial custody late on November 4 post-arrest earlier that day, the investigations pertaining to the offences alleged against him and collecting evidence in this regard could not be carried out in detail.

The Republic TV head was nabbed in connection with the double-suicide case of architect Anvay Naik and his mother Kumud Naik on May 5, 2018 for alleged non-payment of his dues by Goswami, and two other creditors, Feroze Shaikh and Nitesh Sarda.

Naik’s widow Akshata Naik and their daughter Adnya Naik, have filed a separate plea seeking a reinvestigation into the case or transferring it to an independent agency for probe.