Rail Roko Andolan: In view of the 'Rail Roko Andolan' by protesting farmers, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Thursday shut entry and exit gates at four metro stations on the Green Line. These include Tikri Border, Pandit Shree Ram Sharma, Bahadurgarh City, and Brig. Hoshiar Singh. Commuters are advised to avoid these routes as the situation in these areas may intensify through the day.

Security has already been beefed up at Delhi borders with Haryana and Punjab, as well as at Ghaziabad border with Uttar Pradesh. Additional police have been deployed at Palwal railway station in Haryana, while Uttar Pradesh has been put on alert in anticipation of protests.

Singhu,border is closed.Auchandi(6-9 AM & PM)Lampur, Safiabad,Saboli,Piau Maniyari,Singhu school,Palla toll tax borders are open. Follow alternate route.

Traffic is heavy on NH 44 & Narela. Avoid Outer Ring Road,GTK road& NH 44.@CPDelhi @SplCPTrafficDel @DelhiPolice @dtptraffic — Addl. CP Traffic, Outer Range, Delhi (@dcptrafficouter) February 18, 2021

Gazipur border is closed for traffic due to farmer protests. Please follow alternate route via Maharajpur, Chilla,DND, Apsara, bhopra & Loni borders. @CPDelhi @SplCPTrafficDel @DelhiPolice @dtptraffic — Addl. CP Traffic, Outer Range, Delhi (@dcptrafficouter) February 18, 2021

The railways has deployed 20 additional companies of the RPSF across the country, with focus on Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal

Protestors have blocked the Jodhpur Howrah Express at Bhabhua station in Bihar’s Kaimur district. Agitating farmers have blocked the route some two hours ahead of the Rail Roko call time.

Farmers are protesting against the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act.