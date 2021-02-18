New Delhi: Farmers are currently holding “rail roko” Andolan as protest against the Centre’s farm laws across the country. According to sources, farmers have blocked railway tracks in Haryana’s Palwal. Many women were spotted sitting on Jind railway station to block train movement in the area. Chaos was reported at Bengaluru’s Yashwantpur railway station as farmers staged “Rail Roko” Andolan. In the wake of the stir, additional security has been deployed across the country, with focus on Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. The rail blockade was announced by Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmer unions that is spearheading the protest, last week to press for its demand to repeal the legislation. Also Read - Rail Roko Andolan Today: We'll Offer Water to Passengers, Narrate Problems, Says Rakesh Tikait

13:15 PM: Farmers block railway tracks in Haryana's Palwal as a part of their nationwide 'rail roko' agitation against Farm Laws. Security personnel also present.

13:05 PM: Chaos reported at Bengaluru’s Yashwantpur railway station as farmers stage “Rail Roko” Andolan.

13:00 PM: Women farmers sit on Jind railway station tracks to block train movement, reported NDTV.

12:54 PM: Speaking on the “Rail Roko” movement, National Spokesperson of Bharatiya Kisan Union Rakesh Tikait said, “Where the trains are running? Only one-two trains are being operated. We would also request to the government that run more trains.”

12:37 PM: Farmers’ organizations stopped rail in Fatehgarh Sahib.

12:00 PM: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) today shut entry and exit gates at four metro stations on the Green Line. These include Tikri Border, Pandit Shree Ram Sharma, Bahadurgarh City, and Brig. Hoshiar Singh. Check Which Routes Are Open & Which Are Shut

11:40 AM: Workers of Jan Adhikar Party (Loktantrik) stage a ‘rail roko’ agitation at Patna Junction railway station, against Farm Laws.



11:30 AM: Entry/exit for Tikri Border, Pandit Shree Ram Sharma, Bahadurgarh City, and Brig. Hoshiar Singh metro stations have been closed: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation

11:20 AM: Police personnel deployed at Nangloi railway station as farmers have called a 4-hour long nationwide ‘rail roko’ agitation today.

11:15 AM: Speaking over “Rail Roko andolan”, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said: “It’ll begin at 12 pm & go on till 3-4 pm. Trains aren’t plying anyway. It’ll be done peacefully. We’ll provide water, milk, lassi & fruits to people who will be found stranded. We will tell them our issues.”

11:05 AM: UP has been put on alert over ‘rail roko’ call by farmers, said reports. Senior officials have identified vulnerable spots and security has been beefed up in such areas.

10:45 AM: Security beefed up at Ghaziabad Junction in the wake of the 4-hour long nationwide ‘rail roko’ call by farmers’ today.



10:40 AM: Police personnel deployed at Palwal railway station in Haryana, in the wake of the 4-hour long nationwide ‘rail roko’ call by farmers today.

10.10 AM: Protestors have blocked the Jodhpur Howrah Express at Bhabhua station in Bihar’s Kaimur district. Agitating farmers have blocked the route some two hours ahead of the Rail Roko call time. Protesters were also chanting against the farm laws.

Earlier on Wednesday, Director General, Railway Protection Force, Arun Kumar, urged protesters to maintain peace. “I appeal to everyone to maintain peace. We will be liaisoning with district administrations and will have a control room in place.”

“We will gather intelligence. States such as Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, and some other areas will be our focus. We have deployed 20 companies of the Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF) in these areas,” he said. The officials in the northern railways are expecting that ‘rail roko’ agitations to be concentrated in Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh.

Farmers are protesting against the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act.