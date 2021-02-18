Rail Roko Latest Updates: After the rail roko called by farmers ended, the Indian Railways on Thursday said the four-hour-long ‘rail roko’ agitation by farmers against the Centre’s three agriculture laws ended without any untoward incident. Issuing a statement, the Railways also added that there was negligible or minimal impact on running of the trains across the country. Also Read - Rail Roko Protest: Centre Should Not Think Protest Will End in 2 Months, Says Rakesh Tikait

"The 'rail roko' agitation passed off without any untoward incident. There was negligible or minimal impact on running of the trains across the country. Train movement in all zones is normal now. Few trains were stopped in some areas but now train operation is normal," the Indian Railways said in a statement.

It also added that the train movement in all zones is normal now and few trains were stopped during the day.

In the wake of the agitation, the Railways had deployed 20 additional companies of RPSF troops across the country ahead of the protest which was organised in order to pressurise the government into repealing the laws.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), the umbrella body of 40 farm unions, has called for the rail blockade from 12 pm to 4 pm.

Speaking to IANS, RPF Director General Arun Kumar said, “We have made additional deployment across the country and also coordinated with the state agencies and state police.”

He said, “They (state police) are also deployed and the CRPF has been deployed at several places.”

He said that the RPF has deployed 20 additional companies across Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and poll bound West Bengal.

“Railways has appealed for peace. We will have additional security focus across Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Twenty additional companies of RPF have been deployed,” Kumar said.

Besides the RPF, the Railway ministry has put the Government Railway Police (GRP) on high alert. Even senior officials conducted checking at railway stations and have identified vulnerable spots.

Meanwhile, in Gurugram , the RPF, the GRP and the district police have also beefed up the security deployment in view of the ‘rail roko’ protest.

The Gurugram police along with the RPF and the GRP have been carrying out security checks at Patli railway station where the SKM had announced to hold peaceful protest against the farm laws.