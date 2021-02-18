Rail Roko Protest Latest Updates: During the Rail Roko protest called by the agitating farmers, BHaratiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait on Thursday said that the Centre should not think that the agitation will end in just two months. Intensifying their agitation further, the farmer leader added that the protest and crop harvest will go together. Also Read - Rail Roko Andolan Today: We'll Offer Water to Passengers, Narrate Problems, Says Rakesh Tikait

“The Centre should not be under any misconception that farmers will go back for crop harvesting. If they insisted, then we will burn our crops. They shouldn’t think that protest will end in 2 months. We’ll harvest as well as protest,” Rakesh Tikait said in Kharak Punia, Haryana. Also Read - Rail Roko Andolan: Delhi Metro Blocks Entry, Exit at 4 Stations on Green Line, Traffic Alert at Borders

In the wake of the rail roko called by the farmer unions, the police have also increased the security along the borders of the national capital. Also Read - Rail Roko Andolan Feb 18 LIVE: Women Squat on Jind Railway Station to Block Train Movement | LATEST UPDATES

Speaking on about the movement, Rakesh Tikait told IANS earlier in the day that where the trains are running? Only one-two trains are being operated. We would also request to the government that run more trains.

“The government has stopped the trains since last eight months, public is facing trouble. Whichever the train would come, we would stop that and offer water and milk to the passengers along with offering flowers. And, we’ll tell them that what problems are we facing,” he said.

When the train stops, is it not that passengers are abused? In response to this question, Tikait said, “Who will misbehave? Whoever does will be prosecuted.” Train Stop campaign will be peaceful. The passengers will be distributed gram, milk and water, he added.

Although the farmers organisations are calling this campaign symbolic, the police-administration and the Railways have made preparations to deal with it. At the same time security has been increased at Singhu, Tikri and other places where protesters are sitting.

The BKU leader said the people from their villages will also take part in the protest, adding that arrangements have been made for the children travelling by the trains. Moreover, the ‘rail roko’ has been announced by the Samkyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of 40 farmers’ unions.