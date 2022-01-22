New Delhi: A Ghaziabad-bound freight train derailed in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura, following which the rail traffic on the Delhi-Mathura route was affected. The accident occurred at 11.30 pm Friday when several coaches of the train coming from Chittoor Nimba station derailed, they said. The rail traffic on the Delhi-Mathura route may remain disruped till Saturday evening, railway authorities said.Also Read - Clubhouse App Chat Case: Delhi Police Arrests 19-Year-Old Man From Lucknow

Both up and down routes and the third line have been affected owing to the derailment, Agra division railways PRO SK Srivastava was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. Also Read - IPL Mega Auction 2022: No Ben Stokes, Joe Root and Chris Gayle This Year, 1214 Players Registered

Over 300 men are working continuously to remove the coaches, which were loaded with cement. About 15 wagons of the train covered all three railway lines and the traffic may resume only by evening, the official. Also Read - Viral Video: Ghost Activity Caught on Camera at UK Pub. Footage Will Give You Chills. WATCH

The train derailed between Bhuteshwar and Vrindavan road stations of Mathura-Palwal section of the North Eastern Railway, the official said.

The railway authorities said the officials, who are working on war footing basis to remove the coaches from the track, are facing issues due to fog and cold wave conditions.

“Railway administration is working on a war footing basis to remove coaches from the track. However, due to the fog, they are facing problems in rescuing them. Local officials of the railways and police administration reached the spot as soon as the accident was reported. Railway officials started clearing the track by asking for big cranes,” Chief Public Relations Officer of North Central Railway, Dr Shivam Sharma, told ANI.