

















Load More

New Delhi: The Railway Budget was presented along with the Union Budget 2020 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday. This is for the second time that FM Sitharaman presented the Railway Budget.

Earlier on July 5, 2019, FM Sitharaman presented Railway Budget 2019 along with Budget 2019.

The Railway Budget was merged with the General Budget in 2017 thus putting an end to a 92-year-old practice of presenting a separate rail and general budgets. Before that, both the Railway Budget and the India Budget used to be tabled separately.

(Click here for Union Budget 2020 coverage)

Expectations:

Given that the Railways, which is one of India’s vital sector, is in a bad shape, the stakes are high.

The Centre may this time focus on public-private-partnership programmes and there are expectations that apart from announcing new routes, the government may announce privatisation of various railway stations. The Centre’s railway station modernisation plan will also boost steel consumption in the country.

Private players may be roped in for the upgradation and modernisation of the railways including setting up of railway stations. It may also include the operation of technologically advanced trains for better convenience of passengers.

Six new high speed rail corridor, dedicated freight corridor, multitracking to enhance train running speed and private operators running passenger trains are top in the priority list.

Chances of a hike in passenger fare seem low as the government had raised fares recently and freight rates might not be raised either. Experts said, “as they have recently been raised while keeping the hikes delinked from the budget and freight rates may also not increase at the time of an economic slowdown”.

How to watch Railway Budget 2020:

If you want to watch the Railway Budget 2020, visit the YouTube channels of Rajya Sabha TV, and Lok Sabha TV. You can also follow Rajya Sabha TV, and Lok Sabha TV channels on Jio TV and Hotstar to watch Railway Budget 2020 speech. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal may address media after the Railway Budget 2020 speech gets over.