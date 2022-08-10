New Delhi: The concessions on railway fare for senior citizens amounting to 40 per cent to 50 per cent of the total fare – be restored at least in the Sleeper Class and AC 3 category, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Railways suggested to the Ministry of Railways today. These railway fare concessions to senior citizens were withdrawn during the COVID-19 period from 20th March 2020 onwards. In its latest report submitted last week in Parliament on August 04, the Committee had said: “The Committee are of the view that since the Railways are heading towards normalcy, they should consider the concessions granted to different categories of passengers judiciously.”Also Read - Hope From Dima Hasao: Railways Does Incredible Work To Bring Life Back To Flood Ravaged Station

"The Committee desires that concession to senior citizens, which was available in pre-COVID-19 times, may be reviewed and considered at least in Sleeper Class and III AC urgently so that the vulnerable and the genuinely needy senior citizens could avail the facility in these classes," the report added.

BJP Lok Sabha MP Radhamohan Singh is the Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Railways. This recommendation has been made in the report on "Action taken by Government on the Observations/Recommendations contained in the 8th Report of the Standing Committee on Railways on 'Passenger Reservation System of Indian Railways'".