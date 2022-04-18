Patna: The privatisation of industries is at its peak currently, yet government jobs have not lost their importance or charm. Every year, lakhs of candidates apply for various government exams in the hope of landing a government job as it assures a secure future. With a series of government exams scheduled to be held in the coming days, the pictures of hundreds of aspirants preparing for the same while sitting on the banks of river Ganga in Patna is going viral.Also Read - NHAI Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For 80 Managerial Posts at nhai.gov.in| Check Details Here

On every weekend at Patna’s Ganga Ghat for the past two months, hundreds of government job aspirants come from different parts of the country especially Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan to prepare for competitive exams. The reason is a teacher who offers free classes to these students, a majority among them come from financially weaker sections and belong to remote areas of the state. Also Read - South Western Railway Recruitment 2022: Application Process For Good Train Manager Post to End Soon; Apply Online at rrchubli.in

SK Jha who provides free classes to these students said around 12,000-14,000 aspirants are currently preparing for their exams. Most of the students studying here are Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) and Staff Selection Commission (SSC) aspirants. Also Read - Supreme Court of India Recruitment 2022: Graduates Can Apply For 25 Posts at sci.gov.in; Check Details Here

“All the students, here, are from the Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC), who have already cleared their first Computer-Based Test (CBT-1),” SK Jha told ANI. SK Jha has a team of 30-35 people who work tirelessly throughout the week to prepare the test material for the exam preparation.

“One can find students of humble backgrounds, belonging to the remotest areas, preparing for their competitive exams in order to get employed,” said Jha. Jha mentors these students for their government exams, a twice a week, without charging any fees.

Who is SK Jha?

SK Jha is originally from Birpur, Supaul. He did his B.Tech (Mechanical) from an Odisha college and took up a job in Maharashtra. In 2014, he turned to coaching world, and started a centre in Patna with just four students.

According to an Indian Express report, about 2,000 students are enrolled at his centre and his YouTube channel has about 6.5 lakh active subscribers. He charges Rs 99 for teaching a subject on his channel. His students are all praise for him.

“I have been living in Patna for three years after graduation. My father barely earns Rs 20,000 per month but still supports me,” Ravi Paswan, a student from Gumla, Jharkhand tells The Indian Express.

However, in January, when there was a huge uproar over the change in the Railways’ recruitment policy, Jha was booked — along with three other teachers including the popular “Khan sir” — by the police for “provoking the protests” and stopping public servants from discharging their duties.