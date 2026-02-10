Home

Modi government takes big decision, clears major rail infrastructure projects to…, capacity and passengers safety likely to…

The Railway Ministry has approved major rail infrastructure projects aimed at boosting network capacity, improving safety, reducing congestion, and modernising key railway corridors across India for future demand.

Indian Railways’ Vande Bharat Express stands at a busy station as the Railway Ministry clears major infrastructure projects aimed at modernising and expanding the national rail network.

New Delhi: Continuing efforts to improve infrastructure on Indian Railways and introduce modern projects to make train journeys faster and easier on travelers, the Ministry of Railways has given its nod to proposals for line doubling, new bypass lines, and installing new electronic interlocking systems across several routes in the country.

This week, several line doubling and bypass projects were approved by the Ministry to increase traffic capacity on existing routes, in addition to multiple electronic interlocking projects.

Line Doubling & Bypass Projects To Address Congestion

Railway Line Doubling is the practice of adding another parallel track line next to an existing line to accommodate more train traffic.

These Indian Railway projects which were approved this week for Line doubling and new bypass lines will help expedite traffic movement on these lines and decongest them for smoother train operation.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared the news in a tweet:

Indian Railway rolling out concrete improvements to railway lines in high-demand areas will Decongest routes & ensure faster movement of passengers & Freight traffic.

These approvals include several prominent projects:

Barbenda–Damrughutu Line Doubling in Jharkhand

Damrughutu–Bokaro Steel City Third & Fourth Lines in Jharkhand

Nilambur–Villupuram New Bypass Line in Kerala

Katpadi–New Untahabd Road New Bypass line, Tamil Nadu

Electronic interlocking for Railway Lines in the Northern Region.Highlighting the benefits of Barbuda-Dumurughutu Line doubling and Damruhogtu-Bokaro Steel city third & fourth line projects, the Ministry noted that these lines are part of India’s Energy, Mineral and Cement Corridor and carry heavy traffic.

Project completions will allow Indian Railways to greatly reduce detention time of trains & facilitate more freight traffic on this route which is already very busy.

New Electronic Interlocking Projects To Improve Safety, Efficiency

Indian Railways has also given approval for the installation of Electronic Interlocking (EI) at multiple stations across India, including:

20 stations on high-density routes in Northern Railway zone

EI improves signaling systems at stations which allows trains to move more safely through an area.EI, along with ATP initiated by Indian Railways will provide safe travel to millions of passengers.

Support Faster Indian Railways Trains With These Modern Projects

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also took to Twitter to explain how these infrastructure improvements will lead to faster trains:

Along with decongesting routes, these projects will allow IR to:

Minimize Train Delays

Allow for Faster Freight Movement

Improve Commercial Activity

Help run trains faster and on time.

