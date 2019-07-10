New Delhi: A major crackdown was conducted on spurious mineral water sellers on Indian trains and at stations in more than 300 places across the country on Wednesday.

The action was taken after several passengers complained of unpurified and spurious water being sold in the name of mineral water. Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal told news agency ANI, “More than 800 persons, including manager of 4 pantry cars, were arrested and 48,860 bottles recovered.”

While the Railways has been making efforts at increasing safety and cleanliness for passengers on board, food and drinking water still remains a major concern for most passengers. Although some trains like Rajdhani and Duronto provide free drinking water to passengers, on other trains, people rely on hawkers to buy water.

Passengers have also complained of receiving fake water bottles with stickers of well-known brands on them. Often, the water comes from just a tap or borewell while some traders sell filtered water without a license.