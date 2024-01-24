Railway Ministry Shares Breathtaking Image Of Auranga Bridge Constructed For India’s 1st Bullet Train In Gujarat

The Auranga Bridge serves as a crucial link in the high-speed rail corridor between Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

New Delhi: The Ministry of Railways has shared a picture of the Auranga Bridge, which was constructed by the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor project. This bridge, located in Valsad, Gujarat, is not only a technological marvel but also seamlessly blends in with the surrounding natural beauty. The Auranga Bridge serves as a crucial link in the high-speed rail corridor between Mumbai and Ahmedabad. Completed last year, it showcases the incredible engineering prowess of India. The bridge spans across a picturesque river, offering passengers breathtaking views during their journey.

“Blending nature’s beauty with technological marvels. The Auranga Bridge in Valsad, Gujarat, paves the way for the future of travel with the #BulletTrain,” Railways wrote along with the picture of the bridge surrounded by lush greenery.

Blending nature’s beauty with technological marvels The Auranga Bridge in Valsad, Gujarat, paves the way for the future of travel with the #BulletTrain pic.twitter.com/jK6j63dnip — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) January 23, 2024

The construction of the Auranga Bridge marks a significant milestone in the development of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor. This ambitious project aims to revolutionize travel in India by introducing high-speed trains that can reach speeds of up to 320 kilometers per hour. The Bullet Train will reduce travel time between Mumbai and Ahmedabad from over seven hours to just two hours.

