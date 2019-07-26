New Delhi: Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has assured that despite an increase in diesel prices, the passenger fare will not be raised. Speaking in the Rajya Sabha on Friday, Goyal said that there was no proposal to increase the rail fares.

He also said that the consumption of diesel by Railways had been declining over the years as it was moving towards electric traction and planned 100% electrification by 2022. That means in another three years, Railways will be fully dependent on electricity.

During the Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha, Congress leader BK Hariprasad asked the Railway Minister whether the volatility of petroleum products would affect the passenger and freight basis. To which, Goyal said, “There is no plan to increase the rent of the rail due to the increase in diesel prices.”

Presenting the budget earlier this month, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had offered to raise one rupee per month excise duty and cess on petrol and diesel. Railways is the third-largest consumer of diesel in the country, but it is rapidly moving towards green energy.