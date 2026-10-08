Railway passengers ALERT! Delhi-Katra Navratri special trains announced: Check dates, timings, route & stops

Indian Railways has announced two additional special trains between New Delhi and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra to handle the expected rush of passengers and devotees during the Navratri season. Northern Railway will operate the reserved Festival Special Express services on October 9 and October 16 from New Delhi to Katra. The return services will run from Katra to New Delhi on October 10 and October 17. Navratri begins on October 11 this year, and a large number of devotees are expected to travel to the Vaishno Devi shrine during the festival.
The new services will operate under train numbers 04083 and 04084.
Train No. 04083: New Delhi to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra
Train No. 04084: Katra to New Delhi
The trains will have 22 LHB coaches and will be reserved services, giving passengers another option to travel during the busy festive period.
The special train will cover the Delhi-Katra route through several important stations in Haryana, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir.
The main stoppages on the New Delhi-Katra journey are:
The train will then terminate at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, the main railhead used by pilgrims travelling to the Vaishno Devi shrine.
The latest announcement comes in addition to another special train service on the same route. Northern Railway is already operating Train Nos. 04081/04082 between New Delhi and Katra, with the service scheduled to continue until October 26.
Earlier this month, another set of trips of the 04081/04082 service was announced to meet the demand around the festive season. That service also covers major stations including Panipat, Kurukshetra, Ambala Cantt, Ludhiana, Jalandhar Cantt, Pathankot and Jammu Tawi.
The additional services have been introduced mainly because of the expected increase in passenger traffic during Navratri. Many devotees travel to Katra during the festival to visit the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine.
The shrine is located in the Trikuta hills, while Katra is the nearest railway station for pilgrims. From Katra, devotees continue their journey towards the shrine, including the trek route. Delhi and Katra are around 650 km apart by rail.
Passengers planning to travel on the special trains should check the latest availability, timings and booking status before starting their journey, as festive schedules can change. Railway passengers can also use official railway enquiry services or 139 for assistance.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.