Railway passengers ALERT! Delhi-Katra Navratri special trains announced: Check dates, timings, route & stops

Indian Railways will run two special trains between New Delhi and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra during the Navratri season to manage the expected festive rush. The services will operate on October 9 and 16 from Delhi, with return journeys from Katra on October 10 and 17.

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Railway passengers ALERT! Delhi-Katra Navratri special trains announced: Check dates, timings, route & stops (Image: Indian Railways twitter)

Indian Railways has announced two additional special trains between New Delhi and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra to handle the expected rush of passengers and devotees during the Navratri season. Northern Railway will operate the reserved Festival Special Express services on October 9 and October 16 from New Delhi to Katra. The return services will run from Katra to New Delhi on October 10 and October 17. Navratri begins on October 11 this year, and a large number of devotees are expected to travel to the Vaishno Devi shrine during the festival.

New Delhi-Katra special train schedule

The new services will operate under train numbers 04083 and 04084.

Train No. 04083: New Delhi to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra

Dates: October 9 and October 16

Departure from New Delhi: 2:00 PM

Arrival at Katra: 3:00 AM the next day

Total distance: Around 655 km

Train No. 04084: Katra to New Delhi

Dates: October 10 and October 17

Departure from Katra: 10:00 AM

Arrival at New Delhi: 11:30 PM the same day

The trains will have 22 LHB coaches and will be reserved services, giving passengers another option to travel during the busy festive period.

New Delhi-Katra special train route and stoppages

The special train will cover the Delhi-Katra route through several important stations in Haryana, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir.

The main stoppages on the New Delhi-Katra journey are:

Sonipat

Panipat

Kurukshetra

Ambala Cantt

Dhandari Kalan

Jalandhar Cantt

Pathankot Cantt

Kathua

Jammu Tawi

Udhampur

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra

The train will then terminate at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, the main railhead used by pilgrims travelling to the Vaishno Devi shrine.

Another special train already running

The latest announcement comes in addition to another special train service on the same route. Northern Railway is already operating Train Nos. 04081/04082 between New Delhi and Katra, with the service scheduled to continue until October 26.

Earlier this month, another set of trips of the 04081/04082 service was announced to meet the demand around the festive season. That service also covers major stations including Panipat, Kurukshetra, Ambala Cantt, Ludhiana, Jalandhar Cantt, Pathankot and Jammu Tawi.

Why Railways added these trains

The additional services have been introduced mainly because of the expected increase in passenger traffic during Navratri. Many devotees travel to Katra during the festival to visit the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine.

The shrine is located in the Trikuta hills, while Katra is the nearest railway station for pilgrims. From Katra, devotees continue their journey towards the shrine, including the trek route. Delhi and Katra are around 650 km apart by rail.

Passengers planning to travel on the special trains should check the latest availability, timings and booking status before starting their journey, as festive schedules can change. Railway passengers can also use official railway enquiry services or 139 for assistance.