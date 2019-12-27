New Delhi: The merger of railway services won’t affect the career of the employees, railway minister Piyush Goyal said as railway officers have launched a social media campaign saying no to IRMS — Indian Railway Management Service — the single services for all railways cadre approved by the Cabinet early this week.

“Officers will have an equal opportunity based on merit-cum-seniority to become a part of the Railway Board. Posts will not be fixed based on the officer’s cadre,” the minister tweeted. “We will have an Alternate Mechanism to ensure that the promotion and seniority of all 8,400 officers are protected,” the minister added.

There were eight structural divisions in the Indian Railway Service cadre system. While three services Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS), Indian Railway Accounts Service (IRAS) and Indian Railway Personnel Service (IRPS) constitute the railway’s civil services, the other five form the technical or engineering services. The move is aimed at removing departmentalisation which will enable the smooth working of all the departments, the merger of all cadre into one has created fears because there is disparity among the departments regarding age requirement. The average age of the engineering officers is 23-24 as they join just after their engineering, while the age of the civil service cadre is 27-28. So, the engineering cadre will have more service period.

How will Railways recruit?

Candidates aspiring to get into the railways will have to appear for their UPSC prelims after which they will indicate their preference for IRMS under five specialities — four of them engineering specialities for ‘technical’ operations comprising civil, mechanical, telecom and electrical, and one ‘non-technical’ speciality which will recruit officers for accounts, personnel and traffic.

The exact details are being worked out.

