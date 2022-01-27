New Delhi: The Railways suspended its NTPC and Level 1 exams on Wednesday after the candidates went on a rampage in some states alleging irregularities in the process whilst minister Ashwini Vaishnaw urged them not to destroy public property and assured redressal of their grievances. The suspension of exams and the statement by the minister are being seen in certain quarters as a step down from the earlier decision to bar applicants found indulging in vandalism given that elections are due in five states, including the politically crucial Uttar Pradesh.
In Bihar, protesters torched four empty coaches of a stationary train in Gaya and blocked rail traffic between Gaya and Jehanabad on Wednesday. Protests were also held in Patna, Bhagalpur and Sasaram. In UP, three policemen were suspended a day after a crackdown on a group of students who allegedly tried to stop a train in Prayagraj on Tuesday.
Protests Over RRB NTPC Posts Enter 3rd Day: Top Points
- The protests involve the Railway Recruitment Board’s Non-Technical Popular Categories (RRB-NTPC) exam 2021. Students have opposed a decision by the Railways to hold the exam in two stages, claiming that the second stage is unfair to those who have cleared the first stage, results for which were released on January 15.
- Around 1.25 crore candidates had applied for the exams that had advertised over 35,000 posts from level 2 to level 6, with starting pay ranging from Rs 19,900 to Rs 35,400 per month. Around 60 lakh people appeared for the exam.
- Protesters claim only one examination was mentioned in a notification issued in 2019 and accuse the government of “playing with their future”. The Railways Ministry has clarified that the second stage exam was clearly mentioned in the notification.
- The government has suspended the exam and the Railway Ministry formed a high-level committee, headed by Deepak Peter Gabriel, the principal executive director of industrial relations in the ministry, to examine the aspirants’ grievances.
- Following the protest in Prayagraj, purported video clips of policemen entering the rooms of students by breaking down their doors, and beating them up were circulated on social media.
- Prayagraj SSP Ajay Kumar said three policemen had been suspended and would face departmental action for “using unnecessary force”.
- The agitation has affected several sections of the East Central Railway (ECR) zone and has hit more than 25 trains, causing inconvenience to passengers. The canceled trains include the Durg-Rajendra Nagar South Bihar Express, the Gaya-Jamalpur passenger, Gaya-Howrah Express and Patna-Varanasi Express trains. Several other trains had to be diverted.
- The Railways said “mild” force was used after attempts by officials and police to pacify the protesters yielded no results. The police cleared the tracks and arrested at least four people in the state capital Patna on Monday. Amid rising protests, the Railways Ministry issued a statement warning candidates of being ‘debarred for life’ from jobs in the railways.
- The Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday arrested two people and lodged a case against around 1,000 unidentified persons in connection with the alleged rioting and blocking of the rail track at the local railway station by some job aspirants.
- Six policemen were also suspended with immediate effect for using unnecessary force during the incident, which took place on Tuesday.