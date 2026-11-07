Railways adds coaches to Delhi-Patna Vande Bharat, releases schedule of new Bihar specials

Indian Railways has added four coaches to the New Delhi-Patna Vande Bharat Special, taking it from 16 to 20, for passengers travelling home for Diwali and Chhath. Extra special trains will also be run on various other routes.

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The New Delhi-Patna Vande Bharat Festival Special will now run with 20 coaches instead of 16. File image

Indian Railways has made some big moves to help passengers heading home for Diwali and Chhath Puja. The New Delhi-Patna Vande Bharat Festival Special will now run with 20 coaches instead of 16. South Central Railway (SCR) has also announced special trains between Charlapalli and Raxaul, while Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has announced specials between Chandigarh and Purnia Junction. With heavy rush expected on trains during Diwali and Chhath Puja, the railways hope these steps will bring relief to passengers.

Three railway zones, Northern, South Central and Northeast Frontier, have announced a set of important changes and released detailed timetables for new special trains. The result is a lot more seats on the Vande Bharat Express for people heading out from Delhi-NCR to Patna, and a much easier trip home to Bihar for migrants travelling back from South India, Punjab and Haryana.

Delhi-Patna Vande Bharat Special will now have 20 coaches

More passengers can now travel on the New Delhi-Patna Junction Vande Bharat Festival Special trains, as Northern Railway has added coaches. Trains numbered 02252 and 02251 will both run with 20 coaches instead of the current 16 on the New Delhi-Patna Junction-New Delhi route.

Also Read | Diwali, Chhath Special Trains: Indian Railways deploys over 100 trains, including Vande Bharat, for passengers – Check names, routes, dates and timings

From New Delhi on November 9 and from Patna Junction on November 10 the trains will run with the longer formation. The added coaches will let hundreds of extra passengers book confirmed seats.

Special train between Charlaapalli in Hyderabad and Raxaul

For passengers heading from Hyderabad and Telangana to Raxaul in Bihar for Diwali and Chhath, South Central Railway has announced a special festival train. Train number 07007 Charlapalli-Raxaul departs on Wednesday at 15:15 and is due in Raxaul at 05:55 on Friday.

This train will then run on November 11, 18, and 25, 2026. Train number 07008 Raxaul-Charlapalli will depart Raxaul on Friday at 19:15 and arrive in Charlapalli at 10:00 on Sunday. This train will also run on November 13, 20, and 27, 2026. It will consist of 3AC, Sleeper, and General Second Class coaches.

Charlapalli-Raxaul service 07007 will then operate on November 11, 18, and 25, 2026. Its return, train number 07008 Raxaul-Charlapalli, departs Raxaul on Friday at 19:15 and arrives in Charlapalli at 10:00 on Sunday, running on November 13, 20 and 27, 2026. Passengers can choose from 3AC, Sleeper, and General Second Class coaches on both trains.

Also Read | Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper Express launched; check stoppages, route details and time table

What are the major stoppages?

The train’s route also includes halts at Kazipet, Ramagundam, Ballarshah, Nagpur, Itarsi, Katni, Satna, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction, Buxar, Ara, Danapur, Patliputra, Hajipur, Muzaffarpur, Sitamarhi and Bairgania along the way.

Special trains to run between Chandigarh and Purnia Junction

Migrants heading from Punjab and Haryana to North Bihar will get 22 trips of a special train between Chandigarh and Purnia, arranged by Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR). It departs at 22:00 hrs on November 7, 2026, and again on November 11, 2026, reaching Purnia at 03:50 hrs on the third day of travel.

Purnia-Chandigarh train number 04513 departs at 06:50 hrs on November 9, 2026, and again on November 13, 2026, getting into Chandigarh at 14:45 hrs on the following day. Its formation consists of nine sleeper class coaches, eleven general second class coaches and two brake van-cum-luggage vans.

The train’s route also includes halts at Ambala Cantt, Yamunanagar Jagadhri, Saharanpur, Moradabad, Bareilly, Lucknow, Raebareli, Maa Belha Devi Dham Pratapgarh, Varanasi, Ghazipur City, Ballia, Chhapra, Hajipur, Muzaffarpur, Samastipur, Barauni, Begusarai, Khagaria, Mansi, Saharsa and Banmankhi along the way.