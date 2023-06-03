Home

Railways Announce Revised Schedule On Konkan Railway Route; Full Details Inside

Konkan Railway: The Indian Railways have announced new train timings on the Konkan Railway network. The revised timings will come into effect from June 10 and stay on till October 31. This has been done to avert possible untoward incidents from taking place by heavy rains during the monsoon.

The railways have published the revised timings for trains on the Konkan route from June 10 to October 31.

As per the new schedule, the Mangaluru Central-Mumbai LTT Matsyagandha Express (12620), will depart from Mangaluru at 12.45 pm instead of 2.20 pm. Its pairing Train No. 12619 will arrive in Mangaluru Central at 10.10 am instead of 7.40 am, a release from the Southern Railway said.

Train No. 12133 Mumbai CSMT-Mangaluru Junction Superfast will arrive in Mangaluru at 3.40 pm instead of 1.05 pm and Train No. 12134 to Mumbai CSMT will leave from the city at 4.35 pm instead of 2 pm.

Train No. 06602 Mangaluru Central-Madgaon Daily Express Special leaves its starting point at the usual timing 5.30 am to reach Madgaon at 1.15 pm instead of 1.10 pm. Train No. 06601 will leave Madgaon at the usual time of 1.50 pm to reach Mangaluru Central at 9.40 pm instead of 9.05 pm.

Train No. 16346 Thiruvananthapuram Central-Mumbai LTT Nethravathi Express departs the Kerala capital at its usual timing 9.15 am, but will have 30 minutes to one-hour advanced departure at the stations en route. It leaves Mangaluru Junction at 9.35 pm instead of 10.50 pm to reach LTT at 5.05 pm the next day. Train No. 16345 leaves LTT at the usual 11.40 am to arrive at Mangaluru Junction at 5.45 am the next day instead of 4.15 am and Thiruvananthapuram at 7.35 pm instead of 6.05 pm.

Similarly, the timings of almost all trains operating on the KRCL network and through the Mangaluru railway region will change during the monsoon timetable. The Railways have asked passengers on the route who have booked tickets before the monsoon timetable notification to confirm timings in advance of their journey.

