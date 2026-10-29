Railways announces superfast service between Sabarmati, Anand Vihar from starting October 31

The October 31 launch brings a mix of trains. There’s the Vande Bharat Sleeper Express with its semi-high-speed technology, the Amrit Bharat Express meant to keep fares affordable for common passengers, and superfast and mail services on two major routes.

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Indian Railways has announced the launch of several trains for the festive season. File image

Indian Railways has announced the launch of five trains to manage the congestion during Diwali and Chhath Puja and facilitate normal travel.

The trains will consist of Vande Bharat Sleeper Express, equipped with smei-high-speed technology, the affordable Amit Bharat Express for ordinary travelers and superfast/mail trains on two major routes. The two superfast trains include the Varanasi-Sabarmati and Kanpur-Anand Vihar routes.

Train No 12206/12205 Varanasi-Sabarmati Superfast Express

To strengthen connectivity between Purvanchal and Gujarat, the Ministry of Railways has approved the launch of a new daily superfast express train between Varanasi and Sabarmati in Ahmedabad. The train will be flagged off on October 31.

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Equipped with 22 modern coaches, the train will operate through Rajasthan and connect major cities such as Mirzapur, Kanpur Central, Agra, Jaipur, and Ajmer. This will provide direct and comfortable rail service to passengers from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar living in Gujarat and Rajasthan during the festive season.

Train No. 12206 Varanasi – Sabarmati Superfast Express will depart Varanasi Junction at 5:30 pm ad arrive at Sambarmati Station at 8:15 pm the next day. Train no. 12205 Sabarmati – Varanasi will return from Sabarmati Station at 5:20 am and arrive at Varanasi Junction at 6:30 am the next day.

Train no 14153/14154 Kanpur Central – Anand Vihar Mail

For passengers travelling between Delhi and Kanpur, a daily overnight mail tarin is being introduced covering a distance of 428 kilometres. This train will also be flagged off on October 31st. Train number 14153 will depart from Kanpur Central at 8:40 pm and will arrive at Delhi’s Anand Vihar station at 4:50 am. Train number 14154 will depart from Anand Vihar at 11:25 pm and arrive at Kanpur Central at 7:25 am the next day. This train will stop at stations such as Phaphund, Etawah, Tundla, Hathras, Aligarh, Khurja, Dadri and Ghaziabad.

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The train network starting October 31 will also include premium services such as the state-of-the-art Vande Bharat Sleeper Express and the Amrit Bharat Express for general class passengers. The Railway Board will release the detailed routes and official timetable at the inauguration on October 31.

For the lakhs of people heading between Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan and Gujarat this festive season, the Railways’ decision should make travel easier, with a better shot at a confirmed seat and less of the usual crush.