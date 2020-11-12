New Delhi: Keeping in mind the rising level of pollution at this time of coronavirus, the East Coast Railways (ECoR) on Thursday banned carrying of inflammable and explosive objects like crackers, gas cylinders, acid, petrol, kerosene, and others, in passenger trains. Also Read - Happy Diwali 2020: Best Quotes, Status, Greetings, Gifs to Wish Your Loved Ones This Deepavali

Issuing a notification, the Railways said carrying such items during train journey is a punishable offence under the Railways Act, 1989 and the offender may get imprisonment up to 3 years.

To make the train journey safer, the Railways has urged passengers to be careful and not to carry and also not let their co-passengers carry inflammable or explosive objects while travelling on trains, an official statement said.

As Diwali is approaching, the railways has geared up its machinery to prevent carrying crackers in passengers and mail/express trains.

It said the passengers can call Help Line Number 182 to report any incident concerning carrying crackers on train.

Steps have been taken by the security department of East Coast Railway to make the train passengers and rail users aware of the dangers of carrying crackers and explosive substances.

Surprise checks are being carried out randomly in trains in this regard in case of any suspicion regarding carrying of crackers.

(With inputs from PTI)