New Delhi: The Indian Railways on Wednesday cancelled more than 100 trains due to low occupancy and as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus spread, according to official data. Also Read - Roger Federer Starts Tennis-at-home Challenge With Pro Tips; Nominates Virat Kohli, Cristiano Ronaldo, Bear Grylls For Solo Drill Video

Eleven trains were cancelled each from west-central railway and northern railway, 20 each from south-central railway and northeast frontier railway, 32 from the southern railway, five from east-central railway. Also Read - Rohit Sharma's Wife Does an Anushka Sharma, Interrupts Husband's Instagram Live Chat With Yuvraj Singh During COVID-19 Lockdown

The cancellations from other zones were not available at the time of filing. Also Read - Jaggi Vasudev 'Sadhguru' on COVID-19: 'This Time is a Reminder of Your Mortality'

Railways on Tuesday had issued a set of guidelines to zonal railways for its catering staff stating no employee having fever, cough, runny nose or difficulty in breathing “should be deployed in the business of food handling on the Indian Railways”.

Railways had on Tuesday cancelled 85 trains. Central railways cancelled 23 trains, south-central railways 29 trains, western railways 10 trains, southeastern railways nine trains, east coast and northern railways five trains each and northwestern railways cancelled four trains.

The list includes some popular long haul trains.

As a precautionary measure, most railway zones also increased the prices of their platform tickets to discourage large crowds.