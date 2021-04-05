Jammu: A half-a-kilometer-long arch, that will appear over the iconic Chenab bridge, which will soar 359 meters above the bed of the river and will be 30 meters higher than the Eiffel Tower in Paris, is all set to be completed as the 5.3-meter last piece of metal will be fitted at the highest point today. The 5.3-meter metal piece, with the help of a crane, will be placed on the top of the arch shortly. The Railways is planning to organise a ceremony on the accomplishment, where media will be briefed about the feat. Also Read - Jammu and Kashmir Highway Remains Shut for Second Day Following Snowfall and Incessant Rain

