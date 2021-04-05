Jammu: A half-a-kilometer-long arch, that will appear over the iconic Chenab bridge, which will soar 359 meters above the bed of the river and will be 30 meters higher than the Eiffel Tower in Paris, is all set to be completed as the 5.3-meter last piece of metal will be fitted at the highest point today. The 5.3-meter metal piece, with the help of a crane, will be placed on the top of the arch shortly. The Railways is planning to organise a ceremony on the accomplishment, where media will be briefed about the feat. Also Read - Jammu and Kashmir Highway Remains Shut for Second Day Following Snowfall and Incessant Rain
All you need to Know About World’s Highest Railway Bridge
- The bridge is located just 60 km from the Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan. It is expected to form an important link in the 111 km long stretch present between Katra and Banihal.
- It is part of an ambitious 272-km rail link project in Kashmir, which is being constructed by the Northern Railway at an estimated cost of Rs 28,000 crore to connect the valley to the rest of the country.
- The bridge can withstand earthquakes with a magnitude of up to eight and high-intensity blasts.
- It will have a design speed of around 100 kilometres per hour with a lifespan of 120 years.
- It will include a 14-metre-wide dual carriageway and a 1.2-metre-wide central verge.
- Moreover, the iconic bridge will include 17 spans with a 469-metre main arch across the Chenab river and viaducts on either side and according to officials, steel was chosen to construct the bridge as it will be more economical and able to resist temperatures of minus 20 degree Celsius and wind speeds of above 200 kilometre per hour.
- While the work on the bridge started in July 2017 with a target of completing its construction by the end of 2019, it came to a halt due to contractual issues in 2018. The revised deadline is now December 2021.