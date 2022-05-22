New Delhi: To clear the extra rush of passengers with the starting of summer vacations, Indian Railways has decided to extend the operation of special trains between Mumbai-Rewa and Pune-Jabalpur to clear the extra rush of passengers.Also Read - Mentally-Ill Elderly Man Beaten to Death 'on Suspicion of Being Muslim' in MP's Neemuch, Video Goes Viral

The details are as follows:

02188 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus – Rewa special- The train notified to run up to July 1, 2022, on every Friday is now extended to run till July 29, 2022.

02187 Rewa- Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus special- The train notified to run up to June 30, 2022, on every Thursday is now extended to run till July 28, 2022.

02131 Pune-Jabalpur Superfast special- The train notified to run upto June 27, 2022, on every Monday is now extended to run till August 15, 2022.

02132 Jabalpur-Pune Superfast special- The train notified to run up to June 26, 2022, on every Sunday is now extended to run till August 14, 2022.

In an official notification, Railways said there will be no change in days of run, timings, composition and halts of these trains.

Bookings for extended trips of special trains have been opened from today May 5, 2022, at all computerised reservation centres and on the website www.irctc.co.in.