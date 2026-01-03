Home

Railways hit by fog: 18 trains rescheduled,…Most affected trains include Shivganga Express, Haldia to Anand Vihar Express and…, here is the complete list

Dense fog severely affected rail traffic. Around 28 trains in Delhi were delayed for hours, while 18 had to be rescheduled.

Due to persistent dense fog, trains are unable to run on time. According to a railway report released on Friday, around 28 trains, including several mail and express trains, were delayed by one to eight hours in the Delhi division, 18 trains were rescheduled, and one train running between New Delhi and Lucknow was cancelled.

Which trains are running late?

Trains passing through the Prayagraj section were most affected, as they were taken over at Chakia station.

Anand Vihar Terminal Superfast Express 12427 delayed by approximately 6-7 hours.

Shivganga Express 12559 by 6 hours,

12443 Haldia to Anand Vihar Express by 4 hours.

VIDEO | Delhi: Several trains running behind schedule and a few rescheduled due to dense fog in the part of North India causing inconvenience to passengers. Visuals from New Delhi Railway Station.#Fog #WeatherUpdate #DelhiNews (Full video available on PTI Videos -… pic.twitter.com/HD5jbDV702 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 3, 2026

Timings of 18 trains changed

At the same time, the impact of train delays was so severe that 18 trains had to be rescheduled. This included 12 trains from New Delhi station, 2 trains from Nizamuddin, 2 trains from Delhi Junction, 1 train from Khurja, and 1 from Anand Vihar Terminal. Furthermore, special train number 82501/82502 running between Lucknow-New Delhi-Lucknow was cancelled on Friday.

Railway claims

It should be noted that the Railways claimed on Wednesday that some trains were experiencing schedule disruptions. The Railways has successfully managed to keep all other trains running on time. The Railways stated that this decision was taken for passenger safety. Trains passing through the Prayagraj section were most affected.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.