New Delhi: Railways Minister Piyush Goyal in a tweet on Friday said that he will be undergoing a procedure to remove a kidney stone and that he will be ‘back soon’. Also Read - After Ram Vilas Paswan's Demise, Piyush Goyal Gets Additional Charge of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution

“I shall be undergoing a procedure to remove a kidney stone. Will be back soon,” Goyal announced on Twitter.

I shall be undergoing a procedure to remove a kidney stone. Will be back soon. — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) October 16, 2020

Notably, he was given the additional charge of the Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution ministry, after the demise of Lok Janshakti Party leader Ram Vilas Paswan.

Three years back, the Union Minister had undergone an endoscopy at Breach Candy hospital for his kidney stone which was about 4mm. The procedure was performed after he walked out of a press conference, complaining of severe pain in the stomach, as per an Asian Age report.

After the announcement, many messages started pouring in praying for his quick recovery:

Take care Sir. Best wishes — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) October 16, 2020

Get well soon Happy bhaiyya 😊 — Poonam Mahajan (@poonam_mahajan) October 16, 2020

Wish you speedy recovery Sir ;

Get Well Soon 💐 — Sonal Goel IAS (@sonalgoelias) October 16, 2020

Plz take good care of yourself. My prayers for your speedy recovery and well being sir.

God bless you and be with you always… — Sanjay Tandon 🇮🇳 (@SanjayTandonBJP) October 16, 2020

Wishing you good health and speedy recovery Adarniya @PiyushGoyal Ji. Get Well Soon! — Raju Bista (@RajuBistaBJP) October 16, 2020

