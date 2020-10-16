New Delhi: Railways Minister Piyush Goyal in a tweet on Friday said that he will be undergoing a procedure to remove a kidney stone and that he will be ‘back soon’. Also Read - After Ram Vilas Paswan's Demise, Piyush Goyal Gets Additional Charge of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution
“I shall be undergoing a procedure to remove a kidney stone. Will be back soon,” Goyal announced on Twitter.
Notably, he was given the additional charge of the Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution ministry, after the demise of Lok Janshakti Party leader Ram Vilas Paswan.
Three years back, the Union Minister had undergone an endoscopy at Breach Candy hospital for his kidney stone which was about 4mm. The procedure was performed after he walked out of a press conference, complaining of severe pain in the stomach, as per an Asian Age report.
After the announcement, many messages started pouring in praying for his quick recovery:
.