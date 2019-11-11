New Delhi: In an interesting development, the Indian Railways is said to be considering using face recognition technology, backed by artificial intelligence (AI), to identify and nab criminals.

According to reports, the Railways’ security arm, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) aims to link the facial recognition system (FRS) with existing databases like the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) to identify criminals at railway stations. The move, reports say, will give the RPF access to a huge database of criminals from where the FRS will be used to fetch the photos of potential criminals and matched with faces, adding that if enacted, it will be a ‘major breakthrough.’

The proposal is a part of a comprehensive security plan drafted by the RPF in the wake of the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai in which 166 people were killed by 10 Pakistan-based terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) who entered the city through the sea route and targeted several public places across the city, including the Chhattrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). 200 railway stations were identified for a major ‘security overhaul.’

The RPF plans to begin using this technology at Bengaluru station and then move on to Delhi and Mumbai, followed by suburban rail network in Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai. The system will be able to identify a criminal even if his photo in the database in 10 years old.

The face recognition technology is already being used at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport, where it was launched in July. Later, it was also tested at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA).