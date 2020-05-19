New Delhi: At a time when the migrant workers are having a tough time to return to their home states, Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said that the Railways will run around 200 non-AC time-tabled trains daily from June 1. Also Read - Centre Revises SOP For Shramik Special Trains, Says Consent From Destination States Not Needed

“Great relief for the migrant workers, about 200 special trains will be able to run on this day, and later these numbers will be increased on a large scale,” Goyal said in a series of tweets. Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: No Change in Rail Operations; Freight Services, Shramik Specials to Operate as Usual

He further said that apart from this, the Indian Railways will run 200 non-AC trains daily as per the time table from June 1, whose online booking will start soon.

Meanwhile, he urged the state governments to help the workers register with the nearest mainline station and give the list to the railways.

“The state governments are requested to help the workers register with the nearest railway station and give the list to the railways, so that the railway workers can make arrangements. Workers are requested to stay in their place, soon Indian Railways will take them to their respective destination,” he said.

On the other hand, the Indian railways said that the bookings for non-AC second class trains to be run from June 1 will be available online soon and everyone can avail these services.

The Railways also stated that tickets will not be sold at railway stations and travelers should not come to the railway station to buy tickets.