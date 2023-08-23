Home

Railways To Provide 100% Discount On Train Tickets For Patients; Who Is Eligible And Other Details Inside

For people suffering from a particular set of illnesses, the national carrier provides special discounts ranging from 50% to 100% on train fares to make the journey easier for them and their attendants.

Doctor's facility is now available on all trains so that passengers do not face any problems in case of an emergency. (File)

Discount On Train Tickets For Patients: Indian Railways provides many facilities to the passengers. For people suffering from a particular set of illnesses, the national carrier provides special discounts ranging from 50% to 100% on train fares to make the journey easier for them and their attendants.

The list includes patients and differently-abled people who can avail concessions of up to 100%.

Patients Suffering From Following Diseases To Get Concessions

Cancer

Thalassemia

TB

AIDS

Anaemia

Haemophilia

Patients and attendants going for heart surgery

Kidney patients going for operation or dialysis

Leprosy

Documents Required To Avail The Concession

The documents that are required to avail of the discounts on train tickets are as follows:

Medical Certificate: The patient has to submit a copy of the medical certificate along with the ticket. It should be issued by a recognized hospital or the officer-in-charge of the hospital where the patient is undergoing treatment.

Disability Certificate: A person with a disability has to submit a copy of the disability certificate at the time of booking the ticket.

What To Do In An Emergency Situation While On The Train?

Do not panic if you feel unwell while traveling by train. Immediately call the railway helpline number 138.

If the call on 138 does not go through, you can also call on 9794834924.

Immediately inform the ticket checker i.e. TTE on the train about your ill health. They are trained to provide first aid to passengers.

Doctor’s facility is now available on all trains so that passengers do not face any problems in case of an emergency.

Apart from this, by tagging IRCTC on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), you can share your status with the Railways by entering your PNR and other details.

For more information, you can click on the official website of Railways

