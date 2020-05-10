New Delhi: The Indian Railways is planning to gradually restart passenger train operations from May 12, initially with 15 pairs of trains, the national transporter said in a statement on Sunday. Booking for reservation in these trains will start at 4 pm on May 11 and will be available only on the IRCTC website, the Ministry of Railways added. Also Read - Domestic Flight Operations to Resume in India From This Date, Civil Aviation Ministry Reveals

It must be noted that passengers have to undergo screening at departure and only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to board the train. Further, it will be mandatory for the passengers to wear face cover.

Ticket booking counters at railway stations will remain closed and no counter tickets (including platform tickets) will be issued.

Other details including train schedule will be issued separately in due course.

These trains will be run as special trains from New Delhi station connecting Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad and Jammu Tawi.

All passenger train services were suspended due to a lockdown announced on March 25.

After the resumption of these 15 services, railways will start more special services on new routes, based on the available coaches after reserving 20,000 coaches for COVID-19 care centres and adequate number of coaches being reserved to enable operation of up to 300 trains everyday as Shramik Special for stranded migrants.