New Delhi: The Indian Railways will run 80 new special trains from September 12, Chairman Railway Board Vinod Kumar Yadav announced on Saturday. The reservation for the same will begin from September 10. “Eighty new special trains or 40 pair of trains will start operations from September 12. Reservations will begin from September 10. This will run in addition to the 230 trains already in operation,” news agency PTI quoted him as saying. Also Read - Did Rajdhani Express Travel Via Diverted Route For Lone Female Passenger? Here's The Truth

Yadav said the Railways will be monitoring all the trains that are currently in operation to determine which trains have long waiting list. “Wherever there is a demand for a particular train, wherever the waiting list is long, we will run a clone train ahead of the actual train, so that passengers can travel,” the railway board chairman said. Also Read - Unlock 4: Railways to Add More Special Trains For Stranded Passengers, Says Centre

Yadav also said the Railways will run trains whenever there is demand from states for exams or other similar purposes. Also Read - Watch: Indian Railways Introduces 'Rail Bicycle' For Its Staff To Aid Track Inspection And Monitoring

Prior to this, the Railways had announced that it will 20 pairs of special trains from September 2 to 15 for the convenience of the candidates appearing for NEET, JEE and NDA examinations in Bihar.

The Railways has suspended the passenger, mail and express train services from March 25 amid the nationwide lockdown to combat the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.

The national transporter has started to run Shramik Special trains from May 1 to transport the stranded migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists and students