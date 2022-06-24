Bhubaneswar: Eminent Odia actor and Jatra artist Raimohan Parida was found hanging at his residence at Prachi Vihar in Bhubaneswar on Friday, reported news agency IANS. He was 58 years old. Initial reports suggest that Parida committed suicide by hanging self. However, the reason behind the actor taking the extreme step remains unclear. As soon as the word got out, Mancheswar police officials reached at his home and recovered the body. The body has been sent to Capital Hospital for post-mortem examination.Also Read - Three CRPF Officers Killed in Maoist Attack in Odisha

About Raimohan Parida

Raimohan Parida, known for his negative roles, was a native of Keonjhar district. He was born on July 10, 1963 and acted in over 100 Odia and Bengali films. He had won accolades for his acting in movies like — Singha Bahini (1998), Suna Bhauja (1994), Mental (2014) and many others. Raimohan Parida is survived by his wife and two daughters. While one daughter got married, he was staying with wife and another daughter in a flat in Prachi Vihar. Also Read - Odia TV Actor Rashmirekha Ojha Found Hanging at Home, Family Suspects Boyfriend's Role

Odisha CM expresses grief

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed grief over his demise. “I am saddened to learn about the untimely demise of Raimohan Parida. His absence will always be felt in various fields of art, from drama to Jatra and film. He will be remembered for his impeccable acting. My sincere condolences to the bereaved families,” tweeted Patnaik. Also Read - Odisha: 10-Year-Old Boy Kills Mother For Not Giving Money To Buy Clothes

Odia film world shocked, saddened

The entire Odia film industry is in shock at the news of Raimohan’s untimely death. Hundreds of Odia actors, co-actors and fans thronged his residence soon after getting the information. Here’s what some of them said:

Chandi Parija, Odia film director said, “I am yet to believe that a person like Raimohan can commit suicide. And, why he will commit suicide? He has his own home, conducted the marriage of one daughter and a monetary sound person. I don’t find any source that forced him to take such an extreme step.” Noted actor Siddhant Mahapatra, who had acted with the former in several movies, said: “It is hard to believe such an actor, who has seen several ups and downs in life, can think of doing something like this as he was quite successful.” Mahapatra said that Raimohan had worked hard and even stayed in rented accommodation. “During our recent conversation, Raimohan didn’t seem to be depressed. What led him to driving something like this is unbelievable,” he added. “We Odia film artistes are mentally so strong because we got kicks and struggled so much to survive during the initial time period in the industry. However, Raimohan bhai, an established artiste and a strong personality, why did he do so, I unable to understand,” said actress Usasi Mishra. One of the late actor’s neighbours said: “We had met him yesterday and he appeared quite normal. We cannot believe that Raimohan, who is loved by all, is no more.” Another Odia film senior actor, Ashrumochan Mohanty said: “We used to frequently speak over phone and exchange our thoughts and feelings. It is hard to believe that he has committed suicide as he has already come out from a lot of tough times in his life.”

(With inputs from IANS)