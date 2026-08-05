Rain ALERT in Delhi! IMD forecasts cloudy skies, rain and thunderstorms across Delhi-NCR today, yellow alert in place

The weather department expects the cloudy conditions and occasional showers to continue over the next few days, keeping temperatures close to normal and providing continued relief from humidity.

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Intermittent rain across several parts of Delhi-NCR on Tuesday brought much-needed relief from hot and humid weather, with some areas receiving moderate showers. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast more rain on Wednesday and has issued a Yellow Alert for the national capital. The weather department said Delhi is likely to remain under generally cloudy skies with intermittent spells of rain over the next several days. Monsoon activity is expected to continue across Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Faridabad until at least August 10, keeping daytime temperatures close to normal.

According to the IMD, Ayanagar recorded the highest rainfall of 49.3 mm between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm on Tuesday. Other weather stations also reported rainfall during the same period, including Safdarjung (9.4 mm), Palam (8.1 mm), Lodhi Road (3.7 mm) and Ridge (1.5 mm).

The rain also helped bring down daytime temperatures. The maximum temperature settled at 33.5 degrees Celsius, which was 0.7 degrees below normal, while the minimum temperature was 27.4 degrees Celsius, around 0.5 degrees above normal.

More rain likely

The IMD has predicted light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in many parts of Delhi on Wednesday. A Yellow Alert has been issued, advising people to remain cautious as brief spells of heavy rain may lead to waterlogging in low-lying areas, slow traffic and reduced visibility during peak hours.

The weather department expects the cloudy conditions and occasional showers to continue over the next few days, keeping temperatures close to normal and providing continued relief from humidity.

According to the IMD, the maximum temperature is expected to remain around 30-34 degrees Celsius over the coming days, while minimum temperatures are likely to stay between 25 and 28 degrees Celsius. Frequent cloud cover and rain are expected to prevent any major rise in temperatures.

Air quality improves

The rainfall has also led to an improvement in Delhi’s air quality. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 64 at 4 pm on Tuesday, placing it in the ‘Satisfactory’ category.

This is the fourth consecutive day that Delhi’s air quality has remained in the satisfactory range, indicating cleaner air compared to previous weeks.

With more rain expected this week, residents are likely to continue enjoying relatively pleasant weather, although commuters have been advised to plan their travel carefully due to the possibility of traffic congestion and waterlogging during heavy showers.