New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate rain in parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for the next five days. The Weather department further informed that the current spell of intense rainfall likely to continue over Northeast India and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during next 24 hours and reduce thereafter.

The IMD Chennai, on the other hand, said that heavy rain thunderstorm with moderate rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Dindigul, Theni, Erode, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Namakkal, Karur, Tiruchirappalli, Perambalur, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Tirupattur and Vellore districts of Tamilnadu.

Southwest Monsoonhas further advanced into some more parts of Gujarat region, MadhyaPradesh, remaining parts of Vidarbha, some more parts of Chhattisgarh,Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar today, the 19th June, 2022. pic.twitter.com/zQ08UbxcDb — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 19, 2022

Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at a few places with isolated thunderstorms and lightning over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area for 20 to 23 June, IMD added.

Thunderstorm with lightning is likely to occur at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area on Sunday.