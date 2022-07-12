New Delhi: Bringing respite from the muggy weather, heavy rain, accompanied with thunderstorms lashed over parts of Delhi-NCR on Tuesday morning. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also predicted heavy showers in several parts of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh during the next two hours.Also Read - Maharashtra Rain Alert: Heavy Rain Predicted For Several Districts, Orange Alert Issued For Mumbai

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR (Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh)," IMD said in a tweet.

Watch Rain Lash Over Delhi:

#WATCH | Delhi gets relief from heat & humidity as rain lashes the national capital. Visuals from Windsor Place pic.twitter.com/vK8BBeJixa — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2022

The national capital has been reeling under hot and humid weather for the past couple of days. Earlier, the weather agencies has predicted light to moderate rainfall this week in Delhi and NCR starting from Monday. Heavy rains also lashed many parts of Delhi yesterday, including ITO, Vijay Chowk, India Gate, and parts of south and east Delhi. Some locations in the NCR region such as Noida, Indirapuram, Rohtak, and other surrounding areas also received light rainfall yesterday.

Meanwhile, several areas in Maharashtra, including Mumbai continued to witness heavy rainfall on Tuesday morning. The weather department has issued an orange alert as heavy rainfall was predicted during the day.