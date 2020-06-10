New Delhi: Bringing slight respite from the soaring temperature, heavy rain accompanied by gusty winds lashed many parts of Delhi-NCR on Wednesday. It brought cheers on the faces of people who were reeling under intense heat in the national capital and nearby areas. Also Read - Startling Revelation! Delhi-Based 'Hack-For-Hire' Firm Spied on Politicians, Investors Globally

Giving further details about the rain, Dr Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s Regional Weather Forecasting Centre, said that it rained in the region under the influence of the low pressure area over Bay of Bengal, the cyclonic circulation over north Rajasthan and trough running from north Pakistan. Also Read - Jama Masjid Authorities Mulling to Close Mosque Again Amid Spike in COVID-19 Cases in Delhi

Along with the rain, the gusty wind measuring 50-60 km per hour also hit the national capital. However, the IMD predicted that there will be a rise in maximum temperature by 2-4 degrees Celsius till June 11, but the mercury will only reach up to 39-40 degrees.

As per the IMP updates, the maximum and minimum temperature in the city on Wednesday hovered over 40.6 degrees Celsius and 26.6 degree Celsius.

Meanwhile, the low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal is likely to move west-northwestwards and become well marked during the next 48 hours and bring widespread rainfall over central India during June 11 and 13.