Rain Lashes Parts of Delhi-NCR, Brings Some Respite From Scorching Heat

Parts of the national capital Delhi were lashed by rain on the evening of June 14, 2023, bringing much-needed relief from the scorching heat.

New Delhi: Light rain lashed parts of the national capital on the evening of June 14, bringing some relief from the scorching heat. The rain also brought down the dust and pollution levels in the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-40 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of few places of Delhi.

“Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-40 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of few places of Delhi (Narela, Alipur, Dwarka, Delhi Cantt, India Gate, Akshardham, Palam, Safdarjung, Lodi Road, Nehru Stadium, IGI Airport),” IMD said.

