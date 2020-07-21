Delhi Rain Updates: Bringing much relief from the soaring temperature, heavy rains lashed parts of Delhi-NCR on Tuesday. The rain was accompanied by heavy winds and thunderstorm. Apart from Delhi, moderate to heavy rain was also witnessed in Noida and Ghaziabad region. Also Read - 'Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojana': Delhi Govt Gives Nod For Door-step Ration Delivery | All You Need to Know

Taking to Twitter, the IMD said that thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain with wind speed of 25-55 Kmph would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of Delhi, Farukhnagar, Manesar, Gurugram, Sohna, Nuh, Palwal, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Noida, Greater Noida, Karnal.

The IMD further predicted that rain and thundershowers will cover remaining parts of Delhi during next 2 hours.

“Light to moderate rain/thundershowers continuing over south and southwest Delhi NCR region since last 1 hour. Rain/thundershowers will cover remaining parts of Delhi during next 2 hours,”the IMD said.

On Monday, the weather department had predicted heavy rain for Delhi at isolated places and also had issued Orange Alert.

“Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy showers very likely over Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh during the next two days,” it had said in a weather forecast.

“The rainfall intensity and distribution are very likely to decrease significantly thereafter,” the IMD said.

The IMD’s regional forecasting centre had predicted moderate rains along with winds gusting up to 40 kilometers per hour towards Monday night.