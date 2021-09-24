New Delhi: Rains lashed in several parts of the national capital on Thursday evening. Areas like Akbar Road, Hanuman Road, Noida, Mayur Vihar-1, Narela, Alipur, Burari, Model Town, Karawal Nagar, Civil Lines, Dilshad Garden, Seemapuri, Kashmiri Gate, Seelampur, Vivek Vihar, Red Fort, ITO, Delhi Cantt, Palam, Safdarjung, and Vasant Vihar received heavy rainfall.Also Read - Flood Alert Issued in THESE Districts of Tamil Nadu As Krishnagiri Dam Reaches Full Capacity

As per the weather department, light rains are expected on Friday. The monsoon this year has yielded a bounteous 1,164.7 mm rainfall in Delhi till Wednesday morning, the highest since 1964 and third-highest since the data has been maintained by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Also Read - Mahindra Bolero Wades Through Flooded Road Like A Boss, Leaves Anand Mahindra Amazed

The weather office added that thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Yamunanagar, Karnal, Rajaund, Assandh, Safidon.”There will be generally cloudy skies in the city with light rain or drizzle on Friday. The maximum and minimum temperatures for Friday are likely to hover around 34 and 24 degrees Celsius respectively,” an IMD official said.

The maximum temperature in the national capital on Thursday settled at 33.3 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season’s average, while the minimum was recorded at 24.7 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal.

The IMD officials further added the relative humidity in the evening on Thursday was 68 per cent, while in the morning, it was recorded at 87 per cent. The maximum temperature on Wednesday was recorded at 31.8 degrees Celsius, while the minimum stood at 26 degrees Celsius, an IMD official said.

