Rain Update Today: Heavy downpour alert in 21 states within the next 8 hours, IMD issues statement, says…

A rain alert has been issued for Chamoli, Uttarkashi, Pithoragarh, Pauri Garhwal, Nainital, Tehri Garhwal, Almora, Udham Singh Nagar, Haridwar, Bageshwar, Rudraprayag and Champawat. Strong winds reaching speeds of up to 40 kmph are also likely

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IMD Weather Update

New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rainfall alert for 21 states, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Rajasthan, for October 11. The warning has been issued by the IMD even though the monsoon season has officially ended. In addition, strong winds touching speeds of up to 75 kmph have also been forecast. The weather department has issued special alerts for certain states.

In hilly regions such as Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, warnings have been issued regarding possible landslides. Meanwhile, in coastal states such as West Bengal, Odisha, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu, fishermen have been cautioned against venturing into the sea during thunderstorms and stormy weather.

Heavy Rainfall Alert in These 21 States

The weather department has warned of intense rainfall in 21 states today, October 11. These include Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi, Punjab, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Telangana, Jammu and Kashmir, Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Nagaland, Mizoram, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Odisha.

Delhi Weather (October 11 – Thunderstorm and Rain Alert):

Delhi is under a light rain alert today, October 11, but strong winds may accompany the rainfall.

Wind speeds could reach up to 30 kmph.

The maximum temperature in Delhi is expected to be 30°C, while the minimum temperature is likely to settle at 21°C.

Uttar Pradesh (October 11 – Heavy Rain Alert):

A weather alert has been issued for light to very heavy rainfall in Lakhimpur Kheri, Sonbhadra, Hardoi, Bahraich, Sitapur, Prayagraj, Badaun, Lalitpur, Jhansi, Rae Bareli, Ghaziabad, Kanpur, Agra, Meerut, Varanasi and Gorakhpur.

Thunderstorms accompanied by winds reaching speeds of 40 kmph are also expected.

In Lucknow, the maximum temperature is likely to reach 31°C today, October 11, while the minimum temperature is expected to be around 22°C.

Bihar (October 11 – Thunderstorm and Heavy Rain Warning):

An alert has been issued for heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms in West Champaran, Gaya, East Champaran, Rohtas, Madhubani, Kaimur (Bhabua), Aurangabad, Purnia, Patna, Muzaffarpur, Jamui, Katihar, Samastipur, Saran (Chhapra) and Supaul.

Wind speeds could reach 30 kmph during thunderstorms.

In Patna, the maximum temperature is expected to reach 31°C today, October 11, while the minimum temperature may settle at 23°C.

Madhya Pradesh (October 11 – Thunderstorm and Heavy Rain Warning):

An alert has been issued for heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms in Chhindwara, Shivpuri, Sagar, Betul, Balaghat, Chhatarpur, Raisen, Dhar, Dindori, Vidisha, Damoh, Dewas, Sheopur, Sehore and Guna. Wind speeds could reach 50 kmph.

In Bhopal, the maximum temperature is expected to be around 32°C today, October 11, while the minimum temperature may drop to 20°C.

Rajasthan (October 11 – Heavy Rain Alert):