New Delhi: As the mercury begins to rise again, cloudy weather and light rain is likely to take over Delhi and its neighbouring areas on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday. Several parts of Delhi NCR will receive light showers, accompanied by thunderstorms and hail due to an "intense western disturbance".

"A western disturbance has affected the northern parts of Punjab on Sunday, while it will impact the NCR from Monday. There are chances of rain, lightning, and hailstorm during the day, while there is a possibility of very light rain on Tuesday and Wednesday," an official said.

Isolated to scattered rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds with a speed reaching 30-40 kilometres per hour are also likely over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha (Maharashtra) and Chhattisgarh till March 21, the IMD said.

Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 35.2 degrees Celsius on Sunday, four notches above the normal. This was the second-highest temperature recorded this year, the Met department noted. The minimum temperature settled at 16.8 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 234 in the ‘poor’ category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

The IMD further stated that the record maximum temperature may touch 36 degrees Celsius on March 27. However, no significant heat wave conditions are likely over the country during next one week.