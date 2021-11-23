Chennai: The national weather forecasting agency, India Meteorological Department (IMD), has predicted light to moderate scattered/fairly widespread rainfall over Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during the next 5 days.Also Read - Bengaluru Rains: Incessant Downpour Floods Parts of City; IMD Predicts More Showers | 10 Points

The met department also predicts light to moderate rainfall in Bengaluru today and tomorrow. From November 24 to November 26, the capital city will experience light rain. Also Read - 9 Including 4 Children Killed In House Collapse Due To Heavy Rains In Tamil Nadu’s Vellore

IMD said, “Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during next 5 days and over Kerala and Mahe on November 25 and 26. Isolated very heavy rainfall also very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on November 25 and 26.” Also Read - Heavy Rains In Tamil Nadu, House Collapses Killing Nine. Details Here

Light to moderate scattered/fairly widespread rainfall over Karnataka, Kerala & Mahe and Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during next 5 days. Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during next 5 days & over Kerala & Mahe on 25th & 26th November. pic.twitter.com/EL28tAUftZ — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 22, 2021

The weather department has also sounded a yellow alert for Tamil Nadu for November 23 and 24 and an orange alert for November 25 and 26.

“A cyclonic circulation lies over Southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood in lower tropospheric levels. It is very likely to move west-northwestwards towards Tamil Nadu coast during next 4-5 days,” said IMD in an official statement.

Widespread light to moderate rainfall is predicted in Bengaluru till Tuesday morning.

Isolated heavy rains likely over South Interior Karnataka (SIK), North Interior Karnataka (NIK), Malnad and Coastal Karnataka regions till Sunday morning.

Widespread light to moderate rains with isolated heavy rains are likely over Tumakuru, Chitradurga, Kolar, Chikkaballapura, Chamarajanagara and Davanagere districts and widespread very light to moderate rains are likely over remaining districts of the South Interior Karnataka region, as per IMD.

IMD predicted that widespread very light to moderate rains with isolated heavy rains are likely over Ballari, Gadag, Koppala, Haveri, Vijayanagara, Belagavi, Dharwad and Bagalkote districts and widespread very light to moderate rains likely over remaining districts of North Interior Karnataka region.

The weather forecasting agency further informed that a trough runs from the cyclonic circulation Southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood to the Tamil Nadu coast in lower tropospheric levels.